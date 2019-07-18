/ / / / Vitrek’s 98x Series Teraohmmeter has higher voltage IR testing

Vitrek introduces the 98x Series of Teraohmmeter / Insulation Resistance testers designed to meet the emerging higher voltage requirements of electric vehicle battery systems and solar arrays. The 981i offers an output voltage range of up to 6.5 kV and the 983i has a maximum output of 11 KV.

For applications requiring IR testing of multiple conductors, the Vitrek 98x IR Testers have the capability of directly controlling up to four 64-channel Vitrek 964i high-voltage scanners.

