/ / / / Vertiv’s Liebert EXS is a compact UPS for small spaces

The Liebert EXS is a compact uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system designed to deliver power protection for small spaces, including small and medium businesses (SMBs) and edge deployments. The integrated tower design combines UPS, batteries, maintenance bypass, distribution and communications in a single unit. Available for order across the Americas in 10, 15 and 20 kVA/kW, three-phase, 208/220V models, the Liebert EXS can support single and three-phase critical loads.

With an integrated, optimized power approach, the Liebert EXS reduces footprint and complexity, making configuration and deployment fast and easy. High-efficiency operation reduces energy costs and a high power factor delivers 10-20 percent more power per unit than competitive UPS systems.

