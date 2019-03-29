/ / / / TrendMiner 2018.R2 offers advanced self-service analytics

TrendMiner NV, a Software AG company, has announced their latest software update: TrendMiner 2018.R2. The release includes a completely new set of capabilities, collectively called ContextHub. Other additions include: OSIsoft PI Event Frames integration, a related context item search for fast filtering of time-series data, and further extensions to the recommendation engine that helps operators and engineers to speed up root cause analysis of process anomalies.

TrendMiner enables process and asset experts to analyze, monitor and predict operational performance through trend analysis of time-series data. The introduction of ContextHub significantly increases the flexibility of annotation, providing process and asset experts brand-new insights into their data. ContextHub is a repository, search engine, and collaboration platform for context items that can be neatly aligned to assets, processes and events. The platform can be configured for context itself to become a powerful new dataset that can be both visualized and analyzed. It also serves as a starting point for time-series analytics.

Context items can be automatically captured, manually entered, or easily imported from other manufacturing solutions, such as Batch systems (i.e.OSIsoft PI Batch), Laboratory Information Management Systems, Computerized Maintenance Management Systems and Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) systems, thus maximizing the flexibility of contextual information.

