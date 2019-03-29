/ / / / Seeq R21 features new scorecard and FFT analytics

Seeq Corporation announces the availability of their latest release, R21, an advanced analytics solution for process manufacturing customers. Seeq enables engineers and scientists in process manufacturing organizations to rapidly analyze, predict, collaborate, and share insights to improve production outcomes.

Leading many of the recent hires is Dr. Lisa Graham, a registered professional engineer with more than 20 years of experience in data analytics for pharmaceutical and chemical industries. Dr. Graham will manage the Analytics Engineering team which works with customers on training, use cases, and operationalizing analytics strategies. Seeq’s team of analytics engineers has grown rapidly in 2018 due to the strong growth in Seeq’s customer base and the increased scale of deployments. Other new Seeq employees are in the software development team, testing, development, and user experience, as well as within a rapid response team to address customer issues.

New R21 features reflect both the growing use of Seeq for publishing analytics-based views to other employees, and the increased complexity of the use cases where engineers use Seeq. For publishing insights, Seeq has expanded “scorecards,” a feature for the display of calculated tables in Seeq Workbench and Organizer. Scorecards are used for tabulated metrics, measurements, and other summary data, and may be presented in tables with conditional formatting support and user-defined columns, for example roll-ups by batch or plant.

