/ / / / Schneider Electric’s MPS Connect is a roadmap to connected power infrastructure

Schneider Electric’s MPS Connect guides facility and electrical management professionals with a roadmap for digitally connecting critical electrical assets. This assessment provides the means for compatibility with EcoStruxure Asset Advisor, Schneider Electric’s condition-based maintenance offer that can identify issues inside electrical equipment to mitigate failure risk, reduce downtime and optimize maintenance work through predictive analytics.

MPS Connect services encompass a phased approach for those with facilities that have some connected assets or those that do not currently have a network infrastructure.

Learn more about the MPS Connect