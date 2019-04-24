/ / / / Rytec introduces Rytec Connect remote door monitoring and management

New technology introduced by Rytec Corporation now allows real-time monitoring of its high-speed doors. Using cloud-based technology, door activity can be remotely monitored by individual or multiple users simultaneously, for single or multiple doors and locations. Doors also may be opened or closed from nearly anywhere via text using cellphone or online through the cloud. Finally, monitoring and managing high-performance door activity has become efficient and convenient for warehousing, production, cold storage and automotive environments.

With Rytec Connect, door activity and status can be monitored continually, 24/7, or during set schedules. Featuring 8 customizable inputs and outputs and live door cycle counting, both live log and status log reports can be quickly and efficiently generated. Receive maintenance and preventive alerts as well as service reminders, along with live map views of routes and priorities for doors throughout the country. Rytec technical support is also available to provide real-time monitoring on service calls.

