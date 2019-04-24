/ / / / Rust-Oleum rolls out new roof coating program

Rust-Oleum announces a new, comprehensive roof coating program created to meet the needs of professionals. The line includes roof coatings and patch and repair products for commercial and residential roofs.

The line includes silicone, white elastomeric, aluminum and black roof coatings. Each has strong warranties and industry certifications that exceed expectations. Additionally, the program includes patch and repair products for roofs which are easy to use and available in a wide variety of sizes.

Learn more about Rust-Oleum's roof coating program