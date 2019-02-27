/ / / / Rockwell Automation's Allen-Bradley 42AF RightSight M30 photoelectric sensor is built for demanding applications

The Allen-Bradley 42AF RightSight M30 photoelectric sensor from Rockwell Automation is the latest addition to the smart sensing portfolio. Built with improved environmental resistance and long-distance detection in a mid-sized, right-angle housing, the RightSight M30 smart sensor offers the flexibility and performance required for a wide range of high-demand applications.

Built with IO-Link capability, the sensor integrates into The Connected Enterprise by delivering data and diagnostics from the sensor directly into a control system to help minimize downtime and increase productivity. With this capability, the sensor provides information such as signal strength, location, proximity alarms and timing functions that help create operational efficiencies and streamline troubleshooting. The 360-degree high visibility LED power and status indicators further assist in setup, monitoring and troubleshooting.

Learn more about Rockwell Automation's Allen-Bradley 42AF RightSight M30 photoelectric sensor