/ / / / Rockwell Automation introduces industrial control products that support CIP Security

Rockwell Automation is introducing the first industrial control products on the market that allow companies to deploy CIP Security in their operations. Engineers will be able to implement CIP Security in their systems through new Rockwell Automation products and firmware updates to existing products such as Allen-Bradley ControlLogix controllers, communication modules and Kinetix servo drives.

In addition, the newly enhanced FactoryTalk Linx communications software allows FactoryTalk visualization and information software running on a PC to communicate to CIP Security-enabled devices. The new FactoryTalk Policy Manager tool within the FactoryTalk software is used to implement and configure security policies between CIP Security-enabled devices.

Learn more about Rockwell Automation's industrial control products