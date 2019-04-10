/ / / / Rite-Hite's Rite-Vu Hazard Recognition System helps to make docks safer

Rite-Hite has made key elements of its patented Rite-Vu Hazard Recognition System available as retrofit or standalone equipment for any loading dock. Previously, these multisensory safety alerts were only available with Rite-Hite dock equipment. Specific equipment now available for retrofit includes Approach-Vu, a drive approach visual and audible warning system; Pedestrian-Vu, an interior dock warning system; and Lok-Vu, an external camera that provides employees inside with a real-time view of vehicle restraint/RIG engagement. Available for every dock, the retrofit system allows for safety upgrades at any budget.

