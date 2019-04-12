/ / / / Raymond's High-capacity Reach-Fork truck reaches 542 inches

The Raymond Corporation has introduced a new, integrated high-capacity reach truck. The Raymond High-capacity Reach-Fork® truck lifts up to 4,500 pounds and reaches an industry-leading 542 inches.

The Raymond® High-capacity Reach-Fork truck not only enables customers to optimize taller buildings and store heavy pallets in almost any location, but also keeps operators running with a longer battery shift life. Ideal for cold storage and freezer applications, the high-capacity truck allows pallet storage from eight to 10 levels for potentially 25 percent more storage in warehouses. Like other trucks in the Raymond Reach-Fork truck line, this new high-capacity truck offers integrated telematics capabilities to increase efficiency, and universal stance and open-view mast for better visibility and ergonomics.

Raymond’s superior energy efficiency is achieved even with increased lift and lower speeds due, in part, to an optimized displacement pump, which allows the motor to operate more efficiently for longer battery shift life and more pallets moved per hour.

Learn more about the Raymond High-capacity Reach-Fork