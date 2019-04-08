/ / / / PRUFTECHNIK's OPTALIGN touch system is made for maximum durability

PRUFTECHNIK announces the launch of the new OPTALIGN touch system. The new OPTALIGN touch package consists of the touch handheld device and the PRUFTECHNIK sensALIGN 5 sensor/laser heads offering all PRUFTECHNIK features necessary for alignment jobs: continuous SWEEP measurement mode, simultaneous real-time machine corrections in both horizontal and vertical directions (Live Move), automatic evaluation of the alignment condition, soft foot detection, InfiniRange, flip machines functionality and many more.

The OPTALIGN touch offers WiFi connection and cloud-based file transfer. The touch screen device is made for maximum durability. Not only is it waterproof and dust-proof according to IP65, but it is also shock-proof, oil, dirt and scratch resistant.

Learn more about PRUFTECHNIK's OPTALIGN touch system