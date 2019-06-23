/ / / / PdMA Corporation announces new software, MCEGold 3.1.2

PdMA Corporation announces the release of MCEGold 3.1.2 for Windows 7, Windows 10 and PdMA M-Series testers. Many updated changes and significant new features are included.

Just a few of the highlights are: Test Location graphics and selection capabilities have been renovated for a cleaner look and easier on-chart selection capability; VFD and DC motor test templates have been added for AC Induction, Synchronous, and DC Motors; test templates have been modified for DC Motors to include Series and Interpoles; and remote software update capability for PdMA Cloud Services was added.

