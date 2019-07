The new 600 series offers 2 designs (general purpose and advanced) with process connections in wafer or ASME ANSI flanged. 4-wire interconnecting cable minimizes the effects of RFI/EMI interference with shielded distances up to 656 feet on remote mounted devices. Improved signal with high frequency excitation improves measurement through conductive fluids with heavy suspended solids.

