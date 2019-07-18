/ / / / New Thermowell from Emerson designed to reduce fatigue failure

Emerson has released the Rosemount Twisted Square Thermowell line, a solution that reduces dynamic stress, simplifies process calculations and provides more accurate temperature measurements. This new thermowell design was developed to address these issues while meeting demanding production requirements, increasing output and ensuring high product quality.

Twisted Square Thermowells improve reliability and reduce risk of fatigue failure through their ability to dampen dynamic stresses caused by oscillating vortex pressures. These dynamic stresses can result in vortex-induced vibration (VIV), which is the primary source of thermowell stress failures.

Learn more about the Rosemount Twisted Square Thermowell line