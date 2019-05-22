/ / / / Meltric’s DS200 Switch-Rated device is a NEC-compliant motor disconnect

MELTRIC’s Switch-Rated DS200 plug and receptacle has been upgraded to include horsepower (hp) ratings from 40-100, depending upon voltage. The upgrades make the DS200 480 and 600VAC 100 hp configurations the most powerful switch-rated device in the industry.

The product also boasts a rating increase to 600VAC and a new 6-pilot configuration.

The DS200 with hp and motor circuit switch ratings is now an NEC-compliant motor disconnect. The new ratings fill the gap between 75-100 hp where the NEC requires a specific hp-rated disconnect.

Learn more about the DS200