/ / / / Megger announces Baker PPX Power Packs

For static (off-line) testing of large motors and generators, the new Baker PPX Power Packs from Megger extend the ranges of the Baker DX and Baker AWA-IV electric motor testers, delivering DC HiPot and Surge tests at voltages up to 40kV. The range includes three models: PPX 30, PPX 40 and PPX 30A.

The new controlled ramp-rate feature makes testing easy and repeatable, while the PPX 30A adds support for DC armature testing. Used in conjunction with the portable testers, its large pneumatic tires make it easy to deploy at industrial plants.

