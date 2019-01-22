LUBRIPLATE introduces eco-friendly lubricants
LUBRIPLATE Biodegradable Penetrating Oil Multi-Purpose Lubricating Fluid:
An environmentally friendly, biodegradable, USDA-certified bio-based, lubricating oil for general lubrication of hinges, locks, latches, slides, chains, cables or anywhere metal contacts metal. Provides a protective film that prevents friction, wear, rust and corrosion. Excellent moisture displacement properties. Available in 11 OZ. / 312 g. spray cans, Part No. L0721-063.
LUBRIPLATE BIOBASED EP-2 Grease:
This Environmentally Acceptable Lubricant (EAL) meets U.S. EPA Vessel General Permit (VGP) Requirements and passes U.S. EPA Static Sheen Test (1617). It also passes U.S. EPA Acute Toxicity Test (LC 50) and is Ultimately Biodegradable (Pw1). It provides excellent extreme pressure/anti-wear properties and is resistant to fresh and salt water. BIOBASED EP-2 Grease is available in Cartridges, Part No. L0341-098 and 120 LB Lined 1/4 Drums, Part No. L0341-039.
