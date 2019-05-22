/ / / / Lexium MDrive’s multi-turn absolute encoder expands performance of all-in-one integrated motors

A multi-turn absolute encoder feature is now available integrated with all-in-one motor and electronics Lexium MDrive products. Without increasing product size, NEMA size 17 (42mm) & 23 (57mm) rotary and linear stepper motors with integrated electronics deliver multi-turn absolute encoder benefits in a compact size and at an extremely competitive price.

Now with a 1000 line count multi-turn absolute encoder, robust Lexium MDrive (LMD) products continue leading the trend of integrating more components into single units to improve operations while reducing costs. Providing increased performance with no increase in product size, LMD products with absolute encoders can detect and store position information even when powered down. Sensors and homing routines can be eliminated and setup time at system startup reduced.

