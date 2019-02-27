IMI Norgren's belt-driven electric actuators are designed for extreme loads
Feb 27, 2019
For machine builders and plant engineers who need an alternative to pneumatic actuators, a new line of belt-driven electric actuators from IMI Norgren is designed to meet their extreme loading requirements. The arc belt technology improves traction for higher thrust. These single-rail actuators offer enhanced strength and robustness compared to competing products, with less deflection and greater load and moment loading capability relative to carriage size.
