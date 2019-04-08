/ / / / GraceSense Predictive Maintenance System is designed to curb unplanned downtime

Grace Engineered Products announces the new GraceSense Predictive Maintenance System. This technology helps users find failures before they occur. A complete end-to-end solution featuring wireless sensors, configurable hardware architecture, and an intuitive user interface, the Predictive Maintenance System is designed to curb unplanned downtime and provide a swift return on investment.

The initial product offering consists of four unique products and a web-based user interface. The battery-powered GraceSense Vibration & Temperature Node can be deployed onto any rotating equipment to insightfully predict anomalies before they turn into catastrophic failures. The battery-powered GraceSense Temperature Node monitors the surface temperature of any asset. Lastly, the GraceSense Panel-Mount/CloudGate collects data wirelessly from the nodes and transmits to the remote cloud using either an LTE or plant WiFi connection.

