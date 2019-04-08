GraceSense Predictive Maintenance System is designed to curb unplanned downtime
Grace Engineered Products announces the new GraceSense Predictive Maintenance System. This technology helps users find failures before they occur. A complete end-to-end solution featuring wireless sensors, configurable hardware architecture, and an intuitive user interface, the Predictive Maintenance System is designed to curb unplanned downtime and provide a swift return on investment.
The initial product offering consists of four unique products and a web-based user interface. The battery-powered GraceSense Vibration & Temperature Node can be deployed onto any rotating equipment to insightfully predict anomalies before they turn into catastrophic failures. The battery-powered GraceSense Temperature Node monitors the surface temperature of any asset. Lastly, the GraceSense Panel-Mount/CloudGate collects data wirelessly from the nodes and transmits to the remote cloud using either an LTE or plant WiFi connection.
Learn more about the GraceSense Predictive Maintenance System
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments