/ / / / Fluke's MDA-510 and MDA-550 Motor Drive Analyzers are designed to simplify complex motor-drive troubleshooting

The new Fluke™ MDA-510 and MDA-550 Motor Drive Analyzers are engineered to simplify troubleshooting on single-phase and three-phase motor-drive systems by providing guided testing that enables technicians to capture the most important measurements. The MDA-500 Series eliminates the hassle of setting up complex measurements, simplifying the troubleshooting process and delivering reliable, repeatable test results.



With the MDA-500 Series Motor Analyzers, technicians select a test and the step-by-step guided instructions show where to make voltage and current connections, while the preset measurement profile ensures that all the necessary data is captured for each motor-drive section — from the input to the output, the DC bus, and the motor itself.

Learn more about the Fluke MDA-510 and MDA-550 Motor Drive Analyzers