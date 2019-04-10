/ / / / FLIR GF77 Gas Find IR uncooled thermal camera is designed for detecting methane

FLIR Systems, Inc. announces the FLIR GF77 Gas Find IR, its first uncooled thermal camera designed for detecting methane. This handheld camera offers inspection professionals the features they need to find potentially dangerous, invisible methane leaks at natural gas power plants, renewable energy production facilities, industrial plants, and other locations along a natural gas supply chain. The GF77 provides methane gas detection capability at roughly half the price of cooled gas inspection thermal cameras, to empower the oil and gas industry to reduce emissions and ensure a safer work environment.

Based on the award-winning design of the FLIR T-Series camera platform, the lighter weight GF77 features an ergonomic design, a vibrant LCD touchscreen, and a viewfinder to make it easy to use in any lighting conditions. The camera is engineered specifically to detect methane in order to improve gas inspections and reduce the chance of false readings. The GF77 also offers FLIR’s patented High Sensitivity Mode (HSM), which accentuates movement to make tiny gas plumes more visible to the user.

