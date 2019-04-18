/ / / / DPSI's iMaint 4.3 offers improved condition monitoring and GPS tracking capabilities

DPSI recently released the newest version of iMaint. An enterprise asset management (EAM) system, iMaint centralizes data and automates maintenance management tasks to help companies decrease equipment downtime, maximize return on investment and make smarter asset management decisions. iMaint 4.3 includes enhancements to system features such as dashboards, assets, reports and more. New functionalities have been added to improve condition monitoring capabilities and GPS tracking capabilities, among others.

iMaint is available as an on-premise or cloud-hosted solution, which provides a variety of options for companies in terms of budget and specific requirements. It’s also suitable for businesses of all sizes, and can be expanded from one site to multiple locations. iMaint features an interface, mobile access and customization capabilities at both company and user levels.

Learn more about the iMaint 4.3