/ / / / Custom Equipment's Hy-Brid Lifts offer safety and productivity enhancements

Custom Equipment LLC announces the next generation of Hy-Brid Lifts to better align with individual user needs. The line is being divided into three series — the Push-Around Series (PA Series), Pro Series (PS Series) and Zero-Turn Series (ZT Series) — to simplify the selection process. This includes a number of safety and productivity enhancements to the existing products, as well as the introduction of two new models: the PA-1030 and ZT-1630.

The Push-Around Series (PA Series), featuring the all-new PA-1030, easily enables users to manually maneuver the units into place and hydraulically raise and lower to the desired work heights. The push-around lift segment is quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing segments of lifts, as maintenance and safety managers look for more effective ways to provide increased safety and productivity in applications where ladders or scaffolding are commonly used, such as general construction, facility maintenance and manufacturing. The PA Series lifts have a small footprint and numerous features that make them a safer alternative to ladders and scaffolding. Falls from a ladder remain a top cause of injury on the worksite, something Hy-Brid Lifts combats with push-around lifts.

