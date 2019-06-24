/ / / / Cast-iron three-phase AC motors from AutomationDirect

IronHorse MTCP2 industrial duty motors meet the premium efficiency requirements of the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007. MTCP2 motors are offered in T-Frame (1 to 300 hp) and TC-Frame/C-Face (1 to 30 hp). C-face kits are available for motors over 30hp.

These motors are available in 1200, 1800, & 3600 RPM and have TEFC (Totally Enclosed Fan Cooled) enclosures with cast iron frame and ribbed design for maximum cooling. The motors feature full length, cast iron mounting feet, steel fan cover, and cast iron junction box with rubber gasket and rubber dust cover.

