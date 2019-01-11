/ / / / Carhartt Company Gear offers a range of customized workwear

Carhartt will launch its Carhartt Company Gear program on Jan. 16, 2019. With the new Carhartt Company Gear service model, the 130 year-old brand will provide a range of businesses with its rugged products. In addition to Carhartt’s most recognized styles, businesses across various industries will also have access to the new Rugged Professional Series, which will give uniformed associates a professional appearance.

To service customers in search of customized workwear programs, Carhartt set out to expand its assortment of industrial products to fit the uniform needs of businesses. With the launch of Carhartt Company Gear, the brand also introduced its new Rugged Professional Series. This product assortment comes in nine styes and features Rugged Flex and Stain Breaker technologies, along with wrinkle resistance, and superior colorfastness to maintain a professional look after dozens of washes.

Carhartt Company Gear will also include products under every category of industry and specialty from standard uniforms to more specific clothing requirements, such as flame-resistant and high-visibility gear designed to comply with federal and state employee safety standards.