AutomationDirect's Trumeter graphical panel meters measure voltage, current or frequency
AutomationDirect has added Trumeter graphical panel meters to its line of electrical power products. These meters measure voltage, current or frequency and provide analog meter-style visual and accurate numeric readings.
User-selectable measurement options include 0-600 AC or DC voltage, current at 0-5A direct or 0-9,999A via transducer, and frequency from 2 to 400 Hz. The panel meter provides two independent alarm outputs and two fully scaled analog monitor outputs.
With a wide horizontal and vertical viewing angle, the 40-segment programmable bar graph display has a four-character custom message/alarm area, a large 4-digit measurement display area and a starburst display area for annunciators and alarm information.
