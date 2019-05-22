/ / / / AutomationDirect’s Contrinex DW quadruple sensing distance proximity sensors

The AutomationDirect line of inductive proximity sensors now includes additional harsh duty sensors and new standard duty sensors with quadruple sensing ranges. Contrinex DW series 4mm, 5mm, 8mm and 12mm diameter round body inductive proximity sensors have been added.

4mm smooth and 5mm (M5 threaded) models are available with full stainless steel housings.

8mm and 12mm diameter DW series sensor models are now available with quadruple sensing ranges. The 8mm M8 sensor has a 4mm (shielded) sensing distance and the 12mm M12 sensor has an 8mm (shielded) sensing distance.

Learn more about the Contrinex DW series sensors



