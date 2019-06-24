/ / / / Amacoil’s Precision Motion Drive System has thrust capacity from 7 to 800 pounds

The Precision Motion Drive System from Amacoil/Uhing is a Uhing Model RG rolling ring linear drive integrated with a motion controller for precision linear motion applications. The Precision Motion Drive is fully programmable and meets application requirements for precision winding/spooling, pick-and-place machines, X-Y coordinate tool movement, metrology equipment and other machinery providing fast, accurate positioning and reciprocating linear motion. Depending on the size of the RG drive nut in the system, the Precision Motion Drive System provides from 7 to 800 pounds of axial thrust.

The linear movement of the drive head is controlled via software and monitored by sensors feeding back to an electronic control unit. The Precision Motion Drive stores up to 20 programs which may be recalled at the touch of a button. While meeting application requirements for most precision linear movement applications, the system is especially well suited for precision winding of a wide range of round or flat materials including wire/cable, PVC tubing, string, fiber, rope, rubber hose and vinyl strips. The Precision Motion Drive system also handles custom winding patterns and irregularly shaped spools.

