/ / / / ABB launches IEC Food Safe motors

ABB has launched IEC Food Safe motors designed for applications in the food and beverage industry that need frequent sanitation. The new IEC Food Safe motors are part of ABB’s Food Safe family that includes stainless steel NEMA motors, mounted ball bearings and gearing.

IEC Food Safe motors feature stainless steel enclosures that are easy to clean and sanitize so customers can meet hygiene standards. The motors have achieved the IP69 water protection rating and encapsulated winding enable the motors to last much longer than general purpose products in tough washdown conditions.

