/ / / / PRUFTECHNIK's VIBSCANNER 2 collects machine health information at the push of a button

PRUFTECHNIK's VIBSCANNER 2, the new high-speed data collector, increases the efficiency of vibration-based condition monitoring of machines and plants. VIBSCANNER 2 collects all relevant health information of the machine at the push of a button. The intuitive graphical user interface, the integrated RFID reader and the VIBCODE technology assist the employee in taking repeatable and error-free measurements.

Depending on the filter setting, VIBSCANNER 2 measures parameters, spectra and time waveforms synchronously on three axes. In combination with a triaxial sensor, the high-speed data collector provides even more condition information for each measurement location at the push of a button. This creates an overall image of the machine health without affecting the measuring time.

Thanks to the automatic machine recognition using RFID technology, the user always knows what the next step is. When scanning an RFID tag, the device displays the next measurement location along with the position and direction and ensures that no measurement location is overlooked, mixed up or incorrectly processed. Through the encoded measurement specifications, measurement locations that are fitted with a VIBCODE sensor provide repeatable measurement results that are essential for reliable machine condition checkups. Not forgetting that the automatic RPM determination based on the vibration signal makes the use of an RPM sensor superfluous.

VIBSCANNER 2 is a metrological evolution from many different angles. The touch display is shock-proof, high-contrast, and glove-enabled. The ergonomic design ensures fatigue-free work and is suitable for both right and left-handers. Thanks to the long battery life of 10 hours, the measurement task becomes truly carefree.