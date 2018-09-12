PCB Piezotronics introduces the Model 633A01 USB digital accelerometer
PCB Piezotronics, Inc. announces the release of a USB digital accelerometer designed for use in predictive maintenance and condition monitoring applications. Model 633A01 is a high-resolution, broad-frequency piezoelectric accelerometer with integrated internal digital data processing for USB plug-and-play capability as well as easy data collection and sharing.
The product features a wide frequency range (1.5-11,000 Hz with a ±10% tolerance) packaged in a stainless steel, hermetically-sealed housing with integral cable.
