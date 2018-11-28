/ / / / Havensight’s Productivity Manager solution allows you to release and assign orders within the application

Havensight’s Productivity Manager solution pairs with your EAM solution and gives maintenance managers an overall view of their team’s activities. All orders and work can be viewed within this easy-to-use dashboard. Actively manage your team by quickly releasing and assigning orders within the application which then syncs to your back end system. Obtain increased visibility of your team so work is efficiently distributed and staffed by field resources with a geo-tracking map view. Maximize productivity and improve future processes by eliminating unnecessary tasks. The Productivity Manager has a simple out of the box implementation so you can better serve your customers as soon as possible.