/ / / / Bentley Systems introduces chemical management solution for oil and gas companies

Bentley Systems announces the release of a new chemical management solution for oil and gas companies operating multiple onshore or offshore wells. With the extended functionality of AssetWise CONNECT Edition, users can consolidate chemical and corrosion data into one central source, to make faster, more informed decisions regarding chemical usage, dosage rates, inventory and more, reducing chemical costs and improving availability of inventory across the operation.

AssetWise’s chemical management solution helps operators to optimize chemical usage and reduce spending. Operators can monitor all aspects of chemical usage and treatments: corrosion, separation, erosion, production, integrity, sampling, environmental compliance, and lab analysis. In doing so, users can predict chemical usages against targets and environmental emissions, while automating scheduling and reporting.

Through a combination of data gathered from sensors and other connected devices known as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Bentley’s connected data environment, AssetWise Operational Analytics gives users the seamless integration of systems and processes that help provide the information they need for precise consolidation, visualization, and analysis.

By bringing all data sources into one central source, Bentley’s solution provides full visibility into how chemicals are being used and how effective they are. Interactive dashboards within Operational Analytics provide users with a range of tools and visualization aids to help track KPIs and create benchmarks across all assets (onshore or offshore) to compare and understand immediately what needs to be improved and where, through a variety of alerts, graphs, and reports.