The U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited pastry manufacturer Banneton Bakery LLC and staffing company Idalia’s Staffing Agency, after an employee was injured.

OSHA investigators responded to the incident on April 28. According to OSHA’s report, an employee had been cleaning a moving conveyor belt when their arm became stuck. Medical treatment was required. During the same investigation, the agency discovered a similar event, in which an injury was sustained while the same conveyor belt was not locked out during cleaning.

In total, according to the Department of Labor’s Nov. 16 press release, the bakery was cited for:

A willful violation for failing to develop and use lockout/tagout procedures

A willful violation for failing to provide adequate training on energy control programs

Neglecting to ensure side rails of a ladder extended at least 42 inches above the top access level

Not protecting workers from falling through a ladderway floor hole

Not using group lockout devices properly.

OSHA also cited Idalia’s Staffing agency for neglecting to ensure temporary employees received training on lockout/tagout procedures.

The agency proposed issuing $340,479 in penalties for Banneton Bakery, as well as $10,641 in penalties for Idalia’s Staffing Agency.

Under OSHA’s regulations, the employers must reply within 15 business days of the receipt of the citations and penalties.