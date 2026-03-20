OSHA cites Alpha Baking Co. for $326,276 after employee breaks arm

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Alpha Baking Co. for three repeat and three serious violations March 16. The citation follows an September 2025 incident in which an employee suffered a broken arm while clearing dough from machinery. In a public release, OSHA said the Chicago-based baking company is liable for repeat violations related to inadequate lockout tagout training and procedures and serious violations for failing to train employees in electrical work, implement safe work practices, and use protective equipment while doing electrical work.

In total, the three serious repeat and three serious violations totaled to fines equal to $326,276. According to OSHA’s March 16 statement, the company has 15 business days to comply, request an informal conference with the agency or contest its findings.

It’s not the first time Alpha Baking has been admonished by OSHA. In 2014, OSHA cited the company $42,000 for six serious safety violations connected to the death of a 31-year-old engineer who was struck in the head by a rotating gear arm on a piece of bakery equipment. OSHA inspectors found that machine guards were not reinstalled following maintenance and that the company had failed to implement appropriate lockout and tagout procedures.

According to its website, Alpha Baking Company, Inc. operates six bakery plants across the Midwest: three in Chicago, Illinois; one in Manitowok, Wisconsin; one in La Porte, Indiana; and one in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Federal agents did not specify at which plant either injury took place, but at the time of the 2014 worker fatality, the company only operated two bakeries in Chicago and one in La Porte.

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