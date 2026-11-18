Universities partner with companies in order to create career pipelines for students and close the skills gap. In Skill Up, we round up these partnerships as well as government initiatives to foster the manufacturing sector. Here are four opportunities in semiconductor manufacturing, industrial maintenance and more.

The University of California San Diego is partnering with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to provide undergraduate students with hands-on training in semiconductor manufacturing, including chip fabrication, cleanroom equipment and processing techniques. The program will begin with 40 students participating in a bootcamp. Of those students, 25 will advance to specialized cleanroom training and faculty-led projects in photonics, 3D electronics and quantum circuits. After completing the program in June 2027, students will have an opportunity to apply for internships at TSMC Arizona, preparing them for careers in the semiconductor manufacturing industry.

Georgia Tech is partnering with Siemens and Stanford University on the Foundry School initiative, a national program designed to strengthen the advanced manufacturing workforce and prepare workers for the next generation of factories. The initiative's first lecture, held at Georgia Tech's Advanced Manufacturing Pilot Facility in Atlanta on Nov. 12, featured demonstrations of digital twins, industrial artificial intelligence, robotics and connected equipment. Launched in September 2026, the program includes seven partner universities and 17 sessions across eight campuses, combining university coursework and industry expertise to develop skills in advanced manufacturing and digital technologies.

Joliet Junior College (JJC) will establish a Manufacturing Training Academy with $20 million in funding from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The planned 20,000-square-foot facility will expand training in welding, HVAC, industrial maintenance and advanced manufacturing to help prepare workers for careers in manufacturing and meet regional employers' workforce needs. Construction is scheduled to begin in April 2027 and finish in June 2028. Training programs are expected to launch in August 2028. The programs support Hyundai Translead's expanded $600 million investment in Will County, which is expected to create 3,750 full-time jobs.

Dematic, a supply chain automation company, awarded 12 scholarships on Nov.9 through its Dematic FIRST Scholarship program to students pursuing STEM-related education, including two $5,000 awards and 10 $1,000 awards. The program received applications from 23 states and three countries, representing a 109% increase in interest compared with 2025, and supports the mission of FIRST, a nonprofit organization that encourages young people to pursue careers in science and technology. Since partnering with FIRST in 2008, Dematic has invested nearly $500,000 in local teams, events and scholarships, sponsored 21 FIRST teams in 2026 and contributed $82,000 in team grants and programs this year.