Skill Up: Training Workers at Fluke, Stanford University, the State Department and more

Manufacturing skills seem to always be in demand. According to the National Association of Manufacturers, there were 580,000 manufacturing job openings in the U.S. in July 2026. Despite this, changing the public perception of manufacturing careers is still a ship that can take a long time to turn. Here are four initiatives public-private partnerships, and educational efforts to move more people into the manufacturing workforce.



Fluke, a manufacturer of electronic test tools and software for industrial, electrical and electronic equipment, has introduced five electrical testing bundles for students, apprentices and early-career electricians. The bundles cover tasks from basic safety checks to advanced electrical diagnostics. The kits combine instruments for voltage detection, outlet testing, current measurement, circuit troubleshooting and temperature evaluation, helping new electricians build practical skills as they enter the trade.



“As the industry evolves, electricians are being asked to work with more sophisticated systems and technologies than ever before,” said Vineet Thuvara, chief product officer at Fluke, in a September press release. “We have an opportunity to give the next generation more than a set of tools. By providing students with a connected ecosystem and seamless workflows across the instruments they use, we can give them the confidence to approach the job, solve problems and keep learning as the technology around them evolves.”



Northland Workforce Training Center has launched the Western New York Clean Energy Experience Center and Clean Technology Training Lab, a $4.2 million initiative designed to expand clean energy education and workforce development in the Buffalo region. Developed with support from the New York Power Authority, National Grid, Empire State Development and other partners, the center will introduce community members to clean energy technologies while the lab provides technical instruction and hands-on preparation for careers in the clean energy sector.



“NWTC’s new clean energy strategy addresses these needs through two interconnected initiatives that educate the public, inspire future talent, and prepare the next generation of clean energy professionals and technicians,” said Stephen Tucker, president and CEO of Northland Workforce Training Center, in an October press release.



A group of Southern Arizona organizations including the Arizona Commerce Authority and the University of Arizona have signed an agreement with Southern Taiwan leaders to develop the semiconductor workforce in the area. Southern Arizona is a home for manufacturing operations run by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in the U.S. The partnerships include public-private partnerships, talent development, and exchanges between government leaders.



"This MOU marks an important milestone in strengthening the valued partnership between Arizona and Taiwan,” said Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, in a March press release. “By deepening collaboration between our regions — both essential to the global semiconductor ecosystem — this agreement expands opportunities to work together across workforce development, research, and expand semiconductor supply chains."



Stanford University will lead an academic program for Foundry School, a U.S. Department of State initiative designed to prepare future manufacturing leaders and strengthen American manufacturing capabilities. The program brings together universities, policymakers and industry leaders, with initial regional sessions hosted by educational institutions around the country before the curriculum continues at Stanford through engineering seminars and hands-on laboratory work.



“We have been on a path for the last 50 years or so where making things in the United States has not been a priority, even as many of the new products and ways of making things are being invented here,” said Joseph DeSimone, Foundry School’s Stanford faculty lead and professor of chemical engineering, in a September press release. “This program aims to address that, and is a reflection of the realization that we’ve got to get back into the game.”