U.S. Department of Labor recovers $603,953 for 829 workers denied overtime pay by Toa (USA)

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division recovered $603,953 in back wages for 829 employees of Toa, LLC after an investigation found the automotive parts manufacturer violated overtime provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Investigators found that the company failed to include non-discretionary attendance bonuses paid to hourly employees when calculating overtime wages during applicable workweeks.

Toa operates manufacturing facilities in Mooresville, Indiana, and supplies body structure and suspension components to Subaru of Indiana Automotive and Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing North America.

The Wage and Hour Division provides industry-specific compliance toolkits and a voluntary PAID program that allows employers to self-report and resolve potential minimum wage and overtime violations.

Overtime compliance

In a recent quote, Wage and Hour Division District Director Juan Herrera in Indianapolis, said, “When employers pay commissions, differentials, certain bonuses, stipends or other incentives, they must include them in the calculation of overtime pay. We encourage employers, especially those who offer various types of incentive pay, to review our compliance assistance materials and contact us with any questions about overtime requirements.”