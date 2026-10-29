It’s Just Business: Manufacturing Moves from Teledyne, Omron and more

Acquisitions, partnerships and business agreements help companies grow and expand into new markets. In this edition of It's Just Business, we've rounded up four recent deals in industrial automation, industrial computing, lubricants, routers, asset lifecycle management and more.

Acquisition: OMRON, a manufacturer of industrial automation and control technology, has agreed to acquire OnLogic, a developer and manufacturer of configurable industrial computers and rugged edge computing systems, to expand its industrial computing and edge processing capabilities. Completion of the deal is expected in January of 2027. The companies plan to combine OnLogic’s computing platforms with OMRON’s sensing, control, motion and robotics technologies to develop solutions for manufacturing applications that rely on data and artificial intelligence.

Acquisition: Lubrication Engineers (LE), a developer and manufacturer of industrial lubricants and asset reliability products, has acquired BioBlend Renewable Resources, a manufacturer of bio-based lubricants serving mining, marine, drilling, food-grade and industrial markets. BioBlend’s portfolio includes hybrid and biodegradable lubricant formulations used in applications such as underground mining, dredging and fire-resistant hydraulic systems, expanding LE’s sustainable lubrication offerings.

Partnership: TP-Link Systems Inc., a provider of networking devices and smart home products, has signed a letter of intent with Key Tronic, an electronics manufacturing services provider, to assemble networking products in Corinth, Mississippi. Subject to U.S. regulatory approval, the companies expect domestic assembly of TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 8 home networking product line to begin as early as 2027.

Agreement: MentorAPM, a provider of asset lifecycle management and work management software, is collaborating with Teledyne FLIR, a developer of thermal imaging and industrial sensing technologies, to add thermal imaging capabilities to MentorLens. The integration combines FLIR iXX-Series camera data with AI-assisted visual condition assessments, allowing maintenance and reliability teams to capture equipment identification, visual condition and thermal information in a single asset record. The combined data can be used with MentorAPM’s enterprise platform or alongside existing enterprise asset management (EAM) and computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) software to support maintenance planning and asset reliability decisions.