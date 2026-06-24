It’s just business: manufacturing expansions from US Steel, Toyota USA, LP Building Solutions and more

The business of manufacturing never stops. Industrial companies merge, invest and strategically expand to keep competitive, even under adverse business conditions. Read on for more details on five recent expansions at U.S. manufacturers.

Expansion: Toyota USA announced June 22 its Georgetown, Kentucky factory had broken ground on a new paint shop, started production on a new vehicle and awarded $500,000 on a local workforce development effort. According to a company statement, the new paint shop includes technology to reduce emissions by 30% and save 1.5 million gallons of water a year. In the same company release, the company said the factory had started production at the site of the company’s Rav 4 Hybrid and awarded half a million dollars to the Bluegrass Community and Technical College to support a new workforce training facility.

Expansion: U.S. Steel announced June 24 it would spend $475 million on a new Quench & Tempering line at its Fairfield, Alabama Tubular Operations plant. The addition will add internal capacity for heat-treated pipes, improve employee areas, and add a new VR-equipped training center for operational training. In a statement, U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt said the new capacity for heat-treated product would strengthen the company’s supply chain and improve product quality.

Expansion: Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Materials announced June 18 that it had finished a 14,500-square-foot expansion of its Wallingford, Connecticut stainless steel and wire factory.v According to a company statement, the new addition includes a new cafeteria, training center and stretch-bend-leveling line for processing new alloys, including stainless steels, nickel-based alloys and titanium, as well as ultra-light-gauge strip.

Expansion: LP Building Solutions Corp. broke ground on a new trim and siding manufacturing site in North Branch, Minnesota. According to a company release, the site is planned to cover 350,000-square-feet, create 125 jobs at full capacity, and start production in the first months of 2028. The site, according to LP Building Solutions, is strategically located near other new construction materials markets in the Midwestern United States.

Expansion: Grundfos A/S broke ground June 24 on a new expansion at its water pump factory in Brookshire, Texas, west of Houston. In a release, the Danish pump manufacturer said the Brookshire site, which serves as its U.S. headquarters, will increase manufacturing capacity via a 143,000-square-foot production facility add to produce pumps for water utilities and commercial buildings. The company estimates the expansion will yield an estimated annual capacity of 75,000 pumps.