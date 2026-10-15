M.C. Dean plans to open modular power systems manufacturing facilities in Virginia

M.C. Dean plans to open two manufacturing facilities at its Modular Mission Critical manufacturing campus in Caroline County, Virginia. The company, which provides power and technology engineering solutions, will invest $412.5 million in the project and create 1,950 new jobs.

The project includes a 442,000-square-foot building on the existing main campus and a 1.5 million-square-foot building on the company’s 600-acre north campus. By 2030, the expanded campus is expected to encompass 1,300 acres and more than 3.6 million square feet of facility space.

The new facilities will use industrial machinery, automation and robotics to support advanced manufacturing. M.C. Dean designs, integrates, manufactures and commissions power, mechanical, communications, automation, security and life safety systems at the campus.

The company also plans to establish a Power Systems Training Center at Caroline High School in 2027. The center will offer electrical systems training and a Career and Technical Education pathway to connect students with industry-recognized instruction and potential careers.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Caroline County, Virginia’s Innovation Crossroads and the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission to secure the project. The state has approved support of up to $45 million through the commission, subject to approval by the General Assembly. The Virginia Talent Accelerator Program will also provide customized workforce training and recruitment services at no cost to qualified companies.

Expansion will increase manufacturing output and create workforce opportunities

“We’re poised to deliver one large power module every 30 minutes this year, compounding our output and impact, and providing long-term economic benefit, local workforce development and high-paying careers for residents,” said M.C. Dean President and CEO Bill Dean in an October press release.

“Today’s announcement marks a transformational next chapter for M.C. Dean, Caroline County, and the Commonwealth,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “With this major expansion, M.C. Dean is choosing to build its future here in Virginia — creating nearly 2,000 new jobs for Virginians, expanding production capacity, and strengthening the Commonwealth’s role in supporting the infrastructure that keeps our country running.”

Manufacturers investing in Virginia

Micron starts production of new RAM at Virginia factory

The company says its 1-alpha DRAM computer memory is the most advanced in the U.S.

Elbit Systems to spend $30 million to expand Virginia night-vision goggles factory

The company says the expansion will add 288 jobs to the site.

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches invests $5.8M to open ice cream manufacturing facility in Virginia

The company’s new location will also serve as its corporate headquarters as it expands operations in Richmond.

QualiChem invests $9M to expand metalworking fluid manufacturing facility in Virginia

The company’s new headquarters will house administrative and laboratory operations to support continued growth and innovation.

Hitachi Energy invests $22.5M to expand transformer manufacturing facilities in Virginia

The expansion includes a new facility in Atkins and upgrades to the company’s existing operations in Bland to increase production capacity and modernize operations.