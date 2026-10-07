It’s Just Business: Schneider Electric to acquire industrial software maker PTC

Schneider Electric seeks to expand its digital platforms with PTC, while Anduril Industries and Voyager Technologies partner up in defense. In this edition of It's Just Business, we've rounded up five recent deals, including acquisitions and partnerships in energy, defense, environmental monitoring, air conditioning and more.

Acquisition: Schneider Electric has signed an agreement to acquire PTC for approximately $22.6 billion. The deal is intended to create a unified industrial software and AI franchise by combining Schneider Electric’s energy and industrial expertise with PTC’s industrial software and intelligence platform. PTC serves more than 30,000 customers with computer-aided design, product lifecycle management, application lifecycle management and service lifecycle management capabilities.

“Joining Schneider Electric is an incredible opportunity to elevate the scope and impact of what we deliver for our customers globally,” said Neil Barua, president and CEO of PTC, in an October press release. “We gain substantial scale and resources to accelerate innovation, advance our Intelligent Product Lifecycle vision, and expand our business into more geographies and end markets to serve more customers.”



Acquisition: BinMaster Sensors and Technologies LLC (BST) has agreed to acquire the assets of Stevens Water Monitoring Systems, adding its weather, soil, water and environmental monitoring products to BST’s portfolio. BST manufactures level sensors, weighing systems, software and monitoring technologies, while Stevens provides environmental monitoring equipment and data acquisition systems.



“Our collective goal is to bring critical operational measurements together and make that data easier to access and act upon—from inventory levels of stored materials to water, weather, soil moisture, and turf conditions,” said Austin Benes, senior vice president of sales, in an October press release.

Partnership: Transaera has chosen KCC Manufacturing to scale U.S. production of Transaera’s dedicated outdoor air systems. KCC will handle cabinet manufacturing, systems integration, domestic manufacturing,and support for Transaera’s proprietary controls. Transaera’s metal-organic-framework-based desiccants enable all-electric humidity control.“We were nev

er going to scale this by building cabinets ourselves,” said Sorin Grama, CEO and co-founder of Transaera, in a September press release. “Having that behind us in the United States is what lets us commit to customers on volume and on timing.”



Partnership: Anduril Industries and Voyager Technologies have established a strategic partnership to accelerate development, testing, qualification and production of technologies for advanced U.S. weapon systems and missile defense. More than $60 million in Voyager technologies was already contracted to Anduril. The companies are combining investments in testing and production infrastructure, including Anduril’s manufacturing expansion in California and Voyager’s American Defense Complex in Colorado, which is being developed for high-rate propulsion-system production.

“We’ve invested more than $500 million in propulsion, energetics and manufacturing capacity to be ready for exactly this moment,” said Matt Magaña, president of space, defense and national security at Voyager, in a September press release. “This partnership converts that investment into production programs today and positions us for the demand we expect as next-generation missile defense expands nationally.”



