ATC Manufacturing breaks ground on aerospace structures manufacturing facility in Idaho

ATC Manufacturing has broken ground on a 57,635-square-foot thermoplastic composite aerospace structures manufacturing expansion in Post Falls, Idaho. The company, which provides thermoplastic composite part production, said the expansion will create dozens of new jobs, including positions for mechanical engineers, project engineering and entry- and mid-level skilled tradespeople.

The expansion is expected to increase ATC's capacity to serve commercial and defense customers with lighter, more durable composite aerospace structures. It follows industry trends in replacing legacy metallic and thermoset parts used across U.S. defense systems.

The facility is being developed with Baker Construction as general contractor and Bernardo Wills Architects handling the design. The City of Post Falls is supporting the project through the permitting and development process.

One job is already arranged: large-scale, high-rate thermoplastic composite aircraft structures wil be built at the facility under a recent contract with the Air Force Research Laboratory. ATC said thermoplastic composites can be reheated and reformed, enabling faster processing cycles and manufacturing rates useful for high-volume aircraft production.

ATC plans to hire dozens of engineers and technicians, including veterans and other military service members enrolled in the DoW SkillBridge program, into the company's manufacturing workforce.

ATC president praises partnership with Air Force and employment opportunities

"Our partnership with the US Air Force and hiring dozens of new engineers and technicians is very exciting for us, as one of the largest thermoplastic composite aerospace manufacturing centers in the country,” said Pat Jones, president of ATC, in an August press release.

“Post Falls celebrates this latest expansion of ATC,” said Randy Westlund, mayor of Post Falls. “Their growth is a testament to what’s possible when a company invests in a workforce right here at home.”

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