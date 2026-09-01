BG Products adds 300,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Kansas

BG Products has acquired the Vornado Air facility in Andover, Kan, adding approximately 300,000 square feet of office and warehouse space to its operations.

The company, which provides automotive maintenance solutions, did not disclose an investment amount or the number of new jobs associated with the acquisition.

BG Products said additional space is needed to accommodate growing demand on its Wichita, El Dorado and Derby, Kan., facilities. The company did not provide details on what products will be manufactured at the Andover facility, production rates or specific technologies that will be implemented there.

The acquisition follows several previous expansions by BG Products in Kansas. In 2023, the company completed a 51,000-square-foot expansion at its Derby campus. The new space was used for the BG Automation division, which offers automation and robotics, machining and assembly, and custom signage and promotional products.

“The demand on BG’s Wichita, El Dorado, and Derby facilities has grown rapidly the last five to 10 years, and more space is needed,” said Ron Garcia, executive vice president and COO of BG Products.

Manufacturers investing in Kansas

J.M. Smucker Co. announces $20.5 million Topeka plant expansion



The food and snacks giant said it would spend $17.8 million to expand its Topeka pet food factory.

Indra Group to spend $7.5 million on new Kansas air traffic radar plant



The 25,000-square-foot factory is expected to create 140 new jobs.

General Motors invests $4B to expand gas and electric vehicle manufacturing facilities in Michigan, Kansas, and Tennessee



The new investment gives GM the ability to assemble more than two million vehicles per year in the U.S.



Panasonic Energy opens $4B electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Kansas



The company aims to produce approximately 66 lithium-ion batteries per second from its new facility.

Merck Animal Health invests $895M to expand manufacturing facility in Kansas



The facility will support large molecule vaccine production and create more than 200 new jobs.