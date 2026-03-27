Indra Group to spend $7.5 million on new Kansas air traffic radar plant

Indra Group announced March 23 that it would spend $7.5 million to build a new air traffic control factory in Olathe, Kansas. The 25,000-square-foot factory is expected to create 140 new engineering and manufacturing job manufacturing next-generation air traffic surveillance radar. The Spain-based company was recently awarded a pair of Federal Aviation Administration contracts: One, for $342 million, to modernize the National Airspace System, and another contract for $244.3 million to replace analogue enroute radios with equipment with voice-over-IP functions.

To secure the project, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly travelled to Spain to discuss it with company executives. State officials didn’t disclose any grants or incentive funding Indra received for the decision, but noted Kansas’ suitable location for the project.

What people are saying

“Our investment in Kansas, the creation of high-quality American jobs, and the transfer of advanced radar technology to the U.S. reflect our long-term commitment to America and to the FAA as the world’s leading air navigation service provider,” said José Vicente de los Mozos, CEO of Indra Group. “We are fully aligned with the FAA, the U.S. Department of Transportation, Congress, and the Administration in delivering a safer, more resilient and future-ready National Airspace System, on time, at scale, and with accountability to the American taxpayer.”

“Since my administration took office, we have been highly successful re-establishing and reinforcing our international partnerships across the globe,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Our visit to Indra Group’s headquarters in Madrid and the intentional connections made were an important piece to their decision to invest in Kansas. Thanks to the strong relationship formed, Kansas is going to be a crucial pillar in expanding Indra Group’s domestic supply chain and technology transfer abilities, while also creating jobs right here in our state.”

“Kansas is home to a massive aerospace industry footprint — where we’ve been a pioneer in manufacturing and a driver of aviation-related innovation for generations,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “This investment tells a story: that our state is serious about expanding our aerospace dominance, and we’re willing to put in the hard work to build relationships and engage with key industry players, both here and abroad, in order to create Kansas jobs and secure a bright future for the Sunflower State.”

Manufacturers investing in Kansas

J.M. Smucker Co. announces $20.5 million Topeka plant expansion

The food and snacks giant said it would spend $17.8 million to expand its Topeka, Kansas pet food factory.

General Motors invests $4B to expand gas and electric vehicle manufacturing facilities in Michigan, Kansas, and Tennessee

The new investment gives GM the ability to assemble more than two million vehicles per year in the U.S.