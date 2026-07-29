Pryer Aerospace breaks ground for aerospace manufacturing facility expansion in Oklahoma

Pryer Aerospace has broken ground on a 60,000-square-foot expansion of its manufacturing facility in Claremore, Oklahoma. The expansion will double Pryer Aerospace’s manufacturing space in Claremore, with the additional capacity intended to enhance support for existing aerospace customers while enabling the company to expand its customer base.

The Claremore facility supports aerospace manufacturing through advanced structural assembly, precision machining, metal fabrication, and other highly technical manufacturing capabilities. Representatives from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, Claremore Economic Development, Rogers County, Northeast Tech, Tulsa Tech, Argonaut Private Equity, and other project and community partners participated in the groundbreaking ceremony.

What people are saying

In a recent quote, Brian Gleason, Vice President and General Manager of Claremore Operations, Pryer Aerospace, said, “This expansion demonstrates our confidence in our team, our customers, and the future of aerospace manufacturing in Oklahoma. For more than 60 years, Pryer has solved some of aviation’s most challenging problems, and this investment helps us continue to build the capacity, capabilities, and workforce we need to fuel our next chapter.”

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