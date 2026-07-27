Janicki Industries invests $800 million to build manufacturing campus in Montana

Janicki Industries plans to build a new manufacturing campus in Great Falls, Montana. The project marks the start of construction on the company's new manufacturing operation in the city.

The company, which designs and manufactures composite and metallic tooling, parts, prototypes, and assembled structures for customers in the aerospace, defense, space, marine, and other industries, is investing $800 million in the project and expects to create 1,000 new jobs within five years and more than 2,000 jobs once the campus is complete.

The manufacturing campus will encompass 1.6 million square feet on 180 acres within the Great Falls AgriTech Park and will be constructed in phases over the next decade. The first phase is expected to open by the end of 2027.

The facility will expand Janicki Industries' capabilities in advanced composites, precision machining, and metal fabrication to support growing demand from its aerospace, defense, and space customers. The company expects to fill the majority of the new positions with Montana workers and plans to use its training programs to prepare employees for manufacturing roles.

Executives highlight workforce growth and long-term partnership

In a recent quote, John Janicki, president, Janicki Industries, said, "Breaking ground yesterday is proof of what’s possible when a community, a workforce, and a company all want the same thing. Montana gives our people the chance to build something lasting: a good job, an affordable home, a place to raise a family. That’s what we look for, and Great Falls has it. We look forward to a vibrant, lasting partnership with Great Falls."

Greg Gianforte, governor of Montana, added, "Montana is open for business, and we were proud to work with our local partners to attract job creators like Janicki Industries, which chose Montana among many other states for its next major expansion."

Manufacturers investing in Montana

Lattice Materials breaks ground on new Montana photonics factory

The company says the new expansion will create 50 new jobs.

VACOM invests $90 million to build manufacturing plant in Montana

The new 40,000-square-foot plant will enable the production of vacuum mechanics, electrical feedthroughs, vacuum measurement technology, vacuum optics, and cleaning technology.

Modular home manufacturer invests $80 million to build plant in Montana

Dvele has designed and built over 270 homes for the U.S. and Canada.



