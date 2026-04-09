Lattice Materials breaks ground on new Montana photonics factory

Lattice Materials broke ground April 8 on a new 80,000-square-foot factory in Bozeman, Montana. According to the governor’s office of Montana, the new factory is set to create 50 jobs over the next three years and more than double Lattice’s existing manufacturing footprint, which currently operates a 30,000-square-foot factory in Bozeman. The company produces silicon and germanium crystals for use in optics, lasers, semiconductor manufacturing and defense.

Construction is expected to begin in May, and the factory itself is scheduled for completion by sometime next year.

The new groundbreaking follows a September 2025 grant from the Department of Defense worth $18.5 million to support Lattice’s defense business, which manufactures silicon and germanium lenses and windows as well as optical components for drones, thermal and night-vision goggles, and missile targeting systems. In a December 22 statement, the Defense Department said the grant would support the Trump administration’s push to increase domestic production of defense-related products.

What people are saying

“This groundbreaking is where strategy and investment turn into real capability,” Travis Wood, President of Lattice Materials said. “Bringing together leaders from government, industry and education reflects the shared importance of expanding secure, U.S.-based manufacturing while building the technical workforce needed to sustain it, further reinforcing Montana’s continued emergence as the nation’s photonics epicenter.”

“For over 40 years, Lattice Materials has manufactured germanium and silicon critical for the semiconductor industry right here in Montana,” Gov. Gianforte said. “This expansion and latest investment showcase the Treasure State as a growing hub for advanced manufacturing on the national stage. Montana is proud to be home to companies like Lattice Materials that create good-paying jobs and reduce our dependance on foreign nations for critical minerals.”

“This project reflects how long-term investment, public-private alignment and execution come together to build durable manufacturing advantage,” said Scott Bekemeyer, founder and co-chairman of TPC. “Lattice’s expansion strengthens the domestic industrial base while positioning Montana as a growing hub for advanced manufacturing.”

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